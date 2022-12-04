Newport News Man Convicted of Robbery and Brandishing Firearm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A federal jury convicted a Newport News man on Friday on charges of brandishing a firearm while robbing a gas station convenience store in Henrico County.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on January 17, 2019, the defendant, Chaikim Reynolds, 21, entered a gas station convenience store in Henrico County to rob it. His co-conspirator, Darrell Pittman, 23, of Hampton, was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and trained it on the clerk while Reynolds removed U.S. currency from the cash register.

Reynolds was identified by a member of the Hampton Police Department, who saw him in an area-wide request to identify. Reynolds was arrested less than a week later while fleeing police with Pittman when Reynolds crashed the vehicle he was driving into another car, killing that car’s passenger. A loaded firearm, later identified as the one used in the robbery, was recovered from that vehicle.

Pittman previously pleaded guilty for his role in the conspiracy.

Reynolds was convicted today of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the former with a minimum penalty of seven years’ and a maximum term of life incarceration to be served consecutively on the latter when sentenced on April 25, 2023. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Christopher Amon, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division; Col. Eric D. English, Chief of Police for Henrico County Police Department; Steve R. Drew, Chief of Newport News Police; Mark G. Solesky, Chief of Chesapeake Police; and Mark Talbot, Chief of Hampton Police, made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Elizabeth W. Hanes accepted the verdict.

Significant assistance was provided by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Julie D. Podlesni and D. Mack Coleman are prosecuting the case. Former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy E. Cross previously provided valuable assistance in the investigation of the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 4:22-cr-39.