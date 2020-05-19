Newmont Provides Updated 2020 Outlook and Confirms Long-term Guidance

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) announced today the Company continues to ramp up operations at Peñasquito, Cerro Negro, Éléonore and Yanacocha. Among Newmont’s 12 operating mines and two joint ventures, 13 sites will be fully operational in the coming weeks.

“We are pleased to be ramping up operations at our four sites previously placed in care and maintenance and we remain committed to protecting our workforce and neighboring communities,” said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to respond to this pandemic from a position of strength and Newmont’s diverse portfolio in top-tier jurisdictions provides a long-term, stable production profile with the potential to generate significant free cash flow over time.”

