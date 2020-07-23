Newmont Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable on September 24, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2020.

The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company’s financial results, cash flow and cash requirements, duration and impact of the Covid pandemic, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.