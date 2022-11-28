Newly-listed fusion micro finance posts ?95-cr profit

reported on Monday a net profit of ?95 crore for the September quarter, when the company said its repayment collection efficiency improved and business expanded.

The microfinance company, which listed its shares on stock exchanges earlier this month, had posted a net profit of ?3.2 crore a year earlier. Net interest income expanded 118% to ?241 crore, while total income increased about 70% to ?453 crore.

The lender’s assets under management grew 54.5% on-year to ?8,047 crore. Disbursements during the quarter rose 27.4% to ?2,052 crore. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio fell to 3.83% as of September-end from 4.49% a year back. Net NPAs were 1.12% against 1.35%.

Fusion announced its results late Monday evening. Prior to that, its shares closed 4% higher at ?375.50 on BSE, where the benchmark Sensex gained 0.34%.

Fusion had raised ?1,104 crore at ?368 per share in its initial public offering, which included a fresh issue of shares and sale by existing investors.

Meanwhile, the company’s board approved a plan to raise up to ?145 crore in bonds.

Incorporated in 1994, Fusion offers unsecured loans to women in the economically weaker section for setting up small business ventures.

