New York – X Gender Marker on Driver License or ID

Governor Hochul Announces New Online Process for New Yorkers to Choose an “X” Gender Marker on Driver License or ID

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that individuals who have a New York State driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID can use a new online process to choose “X” as a gender marker without visiting a Department of Motor Vehicles office. New Yorkers can go to the DMV website to change their gender marker to “X”, making it faster and easier to get an identity document that accurately represents who they are.

“I am excited to announce this historic change that represents another victory in our fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community,” Governor Hochul said. “In New York, we are taking action to help ensure every person feels welcomed, represented, and free to live their truth, regardless of their gender identity or expression. My administration continues to be committed to this dream by giving New Yorkers the freedom to carry an identity document that represents their true self, ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging.”

This change follows the announcement by Governor Hochul in May that New Yorkers could update their gender marker on their driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID card at DMV offices statewide. Those who are applying for an ID for the first time can also choose “X” as a gender marker when they visit the DMV to complete the application process. This can be done by completing the Application for Permit, Driver License or Non-Driver ID Card (MV-44).

Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “We are thrilled that our customers now can go online to privately and simply amend their license or ID to reflect who they are without fear of judgment. One small letter can have a monumental impact on a person’s life and it is our privilege to give non-binary New Yorkers that opportunity.”

This new online transaction is yet another step toward equality for the LGBTQ+ community. Governor Hochul also fought for major advancements in LGBTQ+ equity as part of this year’s budget. The Enacted Budget includes $13.5 million for the Department of Health to support the LGBTQ+ community and more than doubles annual LGBTQ+ Health and Human Services funding.

In addition, the Budget includes landmark legislation requiring state agencies to provide an option for individuals to mark their gender or sex as a non-binary “X” on all state forms that collect gender or sex information. Agencies are also required to include that information in data collection. The Enacted Budget also enables transgender New Yorkers to change their names or gender designations on marriage certificates without leaving their dead names on them.