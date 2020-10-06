New York: Suffolk County Attorney Vincent J. Trimarco, Jr. Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Mail and Wire Fraud

(STL.News) – Earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, New York, Vincent J. Trimarco, Jr., an attorney licensed to practice in the state of New York since 1997, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud the beneficiary of an estate from her inheritance from a wrongful death suit. Today’s plea took place before United States District Judge Joan M. Azrack. When sentenced, Trimarco faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as forfeiture, restitution and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss as a result of his crime, whichever is greater. As a part of his plea agreement with the government, Trimarco agreed to pay more than $1 million in restitution.

Seth D. DuCharme, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, announced the guilty plea.

“Trimarco defrauded a young girl of her inheritance violating the law as well as the trust placed in him as an attorney,” stated Acting United States Attorney Seth DuCharme. “Protecting the public from those who, for personal gain, abuse that trust and betray the oath they have sworn to uphold is a priority of this Office.” Mr. DuCharme thanked the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office, for its investigative work on the case.

As set forth in court filings and today’s proceeding, from April 2012 through August 2017, Trimarco and a co-conspirator executed a scheme to defraud a minor, who was the co-conspirator’s grandchild, of settlement proceeds stemming from a wrongful death action. Using the settlement proceeds, Trimarco and the co-conspirator purchased luxury vehicles, including a Ferrari F430 Spider for $200,000 and a Jaguar XKR convertible for $57,000, as well as numerous properties in Suffolk County for over $600,000, and invested approximately $800,000 in the Emporium, a nightclub and music venue in Patchogue, New York, in which Trimarco was, at times, a part owner. Despite orders from the Suffolk County Surrogate’s Court in April 2012, June 2012 and August 2012 restraining the disbursement of the settlement proceeds and ultimately directing the return of the settlement proceeds, Trimarco and his co-conspirator sold the assets obtained with the settlement funds but failed to return the proceeds to the rightful heir.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Long Island Criminal Division. Assistant United States Attorneys Catherine M. Mirabile and Michael J. Bushwack are in charge of the prosecution, with the assistance of Assistant United States Attorney Madeline O’Connor of the Office’s Civil Division, which is responsible for the forfeiture of assets.

The Defendant:

VINCENT J. TRIMARCO, JR.

Age: 51

Smithtown, NY

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 17-CR-583 (S-1) (JMA)

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE