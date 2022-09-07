New York: Mary Baird Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud

New York Woman, Mary Baird Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud

(STL.News) Mary Baird, 55, of New York, New York, pleaded guilty in federal court to bank fraud, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between September 2020 and May 2021, Baird entered Citizens Bank branches in New Hampshire and other states on at least 13 separate occasions. She presented means of identification, including Social Security numbers, belonging to real Citizens Bank account holders. Baird then attempted to cash fraudulent checks addressed to those account holders or withdraw funds from their accounts. In total, on these 13 occasions, Baird obtained $36,780 and attempted to fraudulently obtain another $15,450.

After Baird was arrested in this case and released on conditions, she traveled to Pennsylvania and attempted to cash a fraudulent check for $4,990 addressed to another victim. In connection with that failed attempt, Baird presented a fake New Jersey’s driver’s license with that victim’s name.

Baird is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Secret Service. It is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander S. Chen.

Read more news relating to “Bank Fraud:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today