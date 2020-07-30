New York Man Ludovic Marcovici Claims $1 Million Prize Playing The Gold Rush

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Ludovic Marcovici, of Lido Beach, New York, claimed a $1 million prize from the $15,000,000 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000.00.

Marcovici purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 6627 Boynton Beach Boulevard in Boynton Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

