New York – Legislative Package to Strengthen Gun Laws

Governor Hochul Signs Landmark Legislative Package to Strengthen Gun Laws and Protect New Yorkers

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul signed a landmark legislative package to immediately strengthen the state’s gun laws, close critical loopholes exposed by shooters in Buffalo and Uvalde and protect New Yorkers from the scourge of gun violence that continues to infect our nation and endanger our communities. Governor Hochul signed the bills at the Northeast Bronx YMCA flanked by Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Speaker Carl Heastie, partners in the legislature, Attorney General Letitia James and victims and survivors of gun violence.

“Gun violence is an epidemic that is tearing our country apart. Thoughts and prayers won’t fix this, but taking strong action will,” Governor Hochul said. “In New York, we’re taking bold steps to protect the people of our state. I am proud to sign a comprehensive bill package that prohibits the sale of semiautomatic weapons to people under 21, bans body armor sales outside of people in select professions, closes critical gun law loopholes and strengthens our Red Flag Law to keep guns away from dangerous people—new measures that I believe will save lives. I am thankful to Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Speaker Heastie, and all our legislative partners for acting with the urgency and thoughtfulness that this issue demands. While we are taking expedient action to enhance New York State’s nation-leading gun laws, we recognize that gun violence is a nationwide problem. I once again urge Congress to follow our lead and take immediate action to pass meaningful gun violence prevention measures. Lives depend on it.”

“There is a scourge of gun violence in our country due to the pervasiveness of illegal firearms. Year after year, our neighborhoods are flooded with illegal guns and ghost guns, tormenting families and law-abiding citizens every day, but yet the national response does not change,” Lieutenant Governor Delgado said. “In New York, we just passed common-sense gun safety legislation and more kids will live to see their high school graduation because of it. In the fight to save lives, New York is leading the way.”

Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Our nation has been brought to a moment of reckoning due to weapons of war that have been too easily accessed by those seeking to kill. These weapons have made places in our communities like schools, grocery stores, houses of worship, and concerts, places of carnage. In these devastating times in New York and across the nation, we have worked with Governor Hochul, Speaker Heastie, and members of the Democratic Legislature to step up and send a message that this path of gun violence is unacceptable and we need real change.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “My colleagues and I in the Assembly Majority have worked tirelessly for years to address the scourge of gun violence that has plagued this country for far too long. In just 10 days, two horrific shootings took the lives of 31 innocent people in Uvalde, Texas and right here in Buffalo, New York – including children – in places where they should have felt safe. Together with our colleagues in the Senate and Governor Hochul, we have worked to make New York’s gun laws some of the toughest in the country because we believe that every American deserves to feel safe. I am proud of our efforts here in New York, but this country needs to have a serious conversation about its obscene fascination with guns and assault weapons so that every American can live without the fear of gun violence devastating their communities.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “New York is taking decisive action to protect children and families from mass violence and domestic terrorism. Our moral imperative is to act because no one should live in fear while grocery shopping, attending school, or worshiping. We are protecting the rights of law-abiding citizens and reducing opportunities for radicalization through online platforms and social media outlets. Furthermore, we have: strengthened early warning systems; expanded access to extreme risk protective orders; closed loopholes for combat equipment and military-grade weapons, and made the prosecution of mass violence more effective. I’d like to thank the Speaker, my colleagues for pushing and supporting this legislation and Governor Hochul for signing it into Law.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James said, “Today, New York is taking swift, comprehensive action to combat the gun violence epidemic that continues to take the lives of innocent Americans each and every day. Across the nation, loopholes, lax laws, and the inaction of public officials allow guns to proliferate in our streets and devastate our communities. With this new package of gun laws, New York will continue to lead in imposing reasonable gun laws that keep our people safe, and I urge other states to follow suit. The time for thoughts and prayers alone has long passed — now is the time for action.”

Signed into law less than one month after the tragic white supremacist act of terror at a Buffalo supermarket, this comprehensive ten-bill package will: ban the sale of semiautomatic rifles to anyone under 21 by requiring a license; prohibit the purchase of body armor by anyone not engaged in an eligible profession; strengthen the Red Flag Law by expanding the list of people who can file for Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs) and requiring law enforcement to file ERPOs under a very specified set of circumstances; make threatening mass harm a crime; require microstamping for new semiautomatic handguns; enhance information sharing between state, local and federal agencies when guns are used in crimes and strengthen requirements for gun dealers related to record-keeping and safeguarding their inventory; close the “other gun” loophole by revising and widening the definition of a firearm; eliminate the grandfathering of large capacity feeding devices; and require social media platforms to provide a mechanism for users to report hateful conduct.

Raising the Age to Purchase Semiautomatic Rifles

Legislation S.9458/A.10503 requires individuals to obtain a license prior to purchasing a semiautomatic rifle. Under preexisting New York State law, individuals must be 21 years or older to acquire a gun license.

Banning Body Armor

Legislation S.9407-B/A.10497 makes it illegal to purchase and sell body vests for anyone who is not engaged in an eligible profession. Eligible professions include law enforcement officers and other professions, which will be designated by the Department of State in consultation with other agencies. It also requires that all body vest sales are completed in-person.

Strengthening the Red Flag Law

Legislation S.9113-A/A.10502 expands who may file an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) petition to include health care practitioners who have examined an individual within the last six months.

It amends the firearm licensing statute to ensure that mental health practitioners’ reports on potentially harmful individuals are considered closely when determining whether to issue a firearm license.

It also requires police and district attorneys to file ERPO petitions when they have acquired credible information that an individual is likely to engage in conduct that would result in serious harm—either to themselves or others.

It requires State Police and the Municipal Police Training Council to create and disseminate policies and procedures to identify when an ERPO petition may be warranted.

Microstamping

Legislation S.4116-A/A.7926-A requires the Division of Criminal Justice Services to certify or decline to certify that microstamping-enabled pistols are technologically viable and if certified as viable, to establish programs and processes for the implementation of such technology; and establishes the crime of the unlawful sale of a non-microstamping-enabled firearm.

Microstamping is an innovative ammunition-marking technique that marks bullets and cartridge cases with a unique fingerprint each time a firearm is discharged. This allows investigators to link bullets and casings recovered at crime scenes to a specific gun and potentially other crimes.

Closing Loopholes

Legislation S.9456/A.10504 expands the definition of a “firearm” to include any weapon not defined in the Penal Law that is designed or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by action of an explosive. This is intended to capture firearms that have been modified to be shot from an arm brace, which are evading our current definitions of firearms and rifles.

Legislation S.9229-A/A.10428-A eliminates the grandfathering of large capacity ammunition feeding devices that were lawfully possessed prior to the enactment of the Safe Act or manufactured prior to 1994.

Legislation S.89-B/A.6716-A creates the crimes of making a threat of mass harm and aggravated making a threat of mass harm.

Enhancing Information Sharing

Legislation S.4970-A/A.1023-A requires enhanced reporting by law enforcement to the state and federal gun databases. Agencies must report seized or recovered guns to the criminal gun clearinghouse; participate in the ATF’s collective data sharing program; and enter the make, model, caliber, and serial number of the gun into the national crime information center.

The law also requires gun dealers to enact uniform security and reporting standards. It prohibits those under 18 and not accompanied by a parent from entering certain locations of a gun dealer’s premises and requires training for all employees on conducting firearm, rifle, and shotgun transfers, including identification of and response to illegal purchases. It also requires State Police to conduct inspections of gun dealers every three years.

Improving Response and Reporting of Hateful and Threatening Social Media Content

Legislation S.4511-A/A.7865-A requires social media networks in New York to provide a clear and concise policy regarding how they would respond to incidents of hateful conduct on their platform and maintain easily accessible mechanisms for reporting hateful conduct on those platforms

Legislation S.9465/A.10501 creates a new Task Force on Social Media and Violent Extremism. Housed in the Office of the Attorney General, the Task Force will study and investigate the role of social media companies in promoting and facilitating violent extremism and domestic terrorism online.

This robust set of new laws, designed to provide immediate enhanced protections and developed and approved in partnership with Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Carl Heastie, builds on two Executive Orders issued in the immediate wake of the Buffalo shooting.

The first Executive Order is designed to fight the troubling surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and internet forums. The Executive Order calls on the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to establish a new unit, dedicated solely to the prevention of domestic terrorism, within the Division’s Office of Counter Terrorism. This new unit will focus on threat assessment management, disbursing funding to localities to create and operate their own threat assessment management teams and utilizing social media to intervene in the radicalization process. It will also educate law enforcement members, mental health professionals and school officials on the recent uptick in domestic and homegrown violent extremism and radicalization, as well as create best practices for identifying and intervening in the radicalization process.

The Executive Order also calls on New York State Police to establish a dedicated unit within the New York State Intelligence Center (NYSIC) to track domestic violent extremism through social media. The unit will develop investigative leads through social media analysis, with a specific focus on identifying possible threats and individuals motivated by radicalization and violent extremism. Finally, the Executive Order calls on every county to perform an exhaustive review of its current strategies, policies and procedures for confronting threats of domestic terrorism.

The second Executive Order will require State Police to file for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under New York State’s Red Flag Law whenever they have probable cause to believe that an individual is a threat to themselves or others.

Governor Hochul also issued a referral to the Office of the Attorney General under Executive Law Section 63(8) to investigate and study the social media platforms that were utilized by the Buffalo shooting suspect to broadcast, promote, and facilitate violence, espouse hate, and legitimize replacement theory. Findings from the investigation will be used to enhance and build on New York State’s strategy for combatting hate and violent extremism.

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “The horrific mass shooting in Buffalo changed New York. It tore apart a community and revealed our vulnerability to hate-fueled extremism. As we listen to the voices most impacted and support their healing, we also must act to make sure this never happens again. Through the bills that Governor Hochul is signing into law today, New York is confronting the deadly intersection of hate, extremism, and gun violence. We thank the Governor for her leadership to protect New Yorkers and look forward to working with our state and local partners to implement these laws, building upon our nation-leading gun violence prevention policies and programs.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said, “Recent events demonstrate once again the need to take a legal and policy approach to address the gun violence that plagues our communities and costs lives every day. Prevention is the core of a public health approach. I applaud the Governor for her leadership in signing into law a host of bills that are an example to the nation and will make New Yorkers safer and save lives. This is public health in action.”

State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, “Getting illegal guns off our streets remains a top priority and we continue to partner with other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to share information, strategies, and tactics. We appreciate the commitment and support of the Governor and the Legislature for this work and our shared goal of providing for the safety and security of all New Yorkers.”

New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention Director Calliana S. Thomas said, “I thank Governor Hochul and our legislative partners for this comprehensive ten-bill package that will strengthen and close critical loopholes in gun laws. We will continue to take a multifaceted approach to building solutions to prevent gun violence statewide – spanning public health, policy, and community-based approaches – and we urge those outside of New York State to act with the same level of urgency in order to address gun violence as the nationwide issue it is.”

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Today, New York State under Governor Hochul’s leadership has taken swift and decisive action to strengthen our gun laws and increase the safety and security of our fellow New Yorkers. Keeping New Yorkers safe means making sure we are doing absolutely everything within our power to keep weapons of war out of the wrong hands. Governor Hochul is doing just that.”

Division of Human Rights Commissioner Maria Imperial said, “Hate speech left unchecked can have tragic and deadly consequences. These measures are an important step towards combatting hate-based violence and I applaud Governor Hochul for her leadership in meeting this crisis head on.”

Office of Victim Services Director Elizabeth Cronin said, “Victim advocates see the devastating effects of gun violence every day, working tirelessly to ensure that individuals and families get the support and services they need to recover and move forward. This work is incredibly important, but we need to do more than just respond to this epidemic. I thank Governor Hochul for taking decisive action to strengthen protections for all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Jamaal Bailey said, “We cannot wait for the next Buffalo or Uvalde to act. With this package of legislation, New York is leading the country in strengthening our gun laws to meaningfully address the scourge of gun violence. My bill will establish a dedicated task force within the New York Attorney General’s Office to investigate social media’s role in promoting violent extremism and the use of social media platforms to plan and facilitate acts of domestic terrorism. Together with my colleagues’ bills to require a permit and raise the age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle, strengthen background checks for gun and ammunition sales, and improve the reporting of hateful social media, this legislative package will save lives and prevent future tragedies. Thank you Governor Kathy Hochul for signing into law the most robust package of bills to tackle gun violence in our state’s history, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Speaker Carl Heastie, and my colleagues in both houses for your leadership in this moment of crisis.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman said, “We must do everything in our power to prevent gun violence in New York. We honor the memories of the 10 lives lost in Buffalo at the hands of a white supremacist, the 19 children in Texas, and the hundreds of New Yorkers that die from gun violence every year with this package of gun safety bills. I’m honored and humbled to have sponsored two bills being signed by Governor Hochul today, including the new microstamping law (S.4116A/A.7926) and the bill making it easier prosecute cases where a large capacity magazine was used (S.9229A/A.10428A). My sincerest gratitude goes to to Governor Hochul for championing and expeditiously signing these bills, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for prioritizing gun safety, and the advocates and anti-gun violence organizations with whom we work closely including, New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, Everytown, Moms Demand Action, Brady, Giffords and the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.”

State Senator Todd Kaminsky said, “Those who threaten to inflict mass harm on the public must be held accountable. Courts in our state have blocked prosecutions of those who make serious threats against our schools, synagogues and businesses so it was necessary to close this loophole. By signing this legislation, we are empowering law enforcement to prosecute those who make such threats to the fullest extent of the law. Our children’s and our neighbors’ safety demand nothing less. Thank you to Governor Hochul and Assemblymember Wallace for their work on this.”

State Senator Anna M. Kaplan said, “The racist domestic terrorist who murdered 10 innocent Black New Yorkers in a Buffalo supermarket was radicalized online in an environment where hate speech is encouraged and where there are few options for people of good conscience to sound the alarm about what’s going on there. We all know the expression “if you see something, say something,” but unfortunately, many social media platforms make it impossible to speak out when you see something dangerous or harmful online. My legislation will empower social media users to keep virtual spaces safer for all by providing clear and consistent reporting mechanisms to flag hate speech, and with the devastating consequences of hate all around us getting worse by the day, we need to take this action right away. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership in signing this legislation along with the entire gun safety package we passed last week, and I’m thankful for my partnership with Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy on this bill.”

State Senator Brian Kavanagh said, “We will never fully rid our country of atrocities like the horrific shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde — or the day-to-day gun violence that plagues so many of our communities — until the gun industry and their allies in Congress and in many states act responsibly and stop blocking laws that would stop the violence. But our actions over the last decade, and the laws Governor Kathy Hochul is signing today, demonstrate that we are willing and able to protect New Yorkers from the scourge of gun violence. I thank Governor Hochul, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Speaker Carl Heastie for their leadership, our colleagues in the executive chamber and the legislature, and the many advocates, survivors, law enforcement professionals, and gun violence prevention experts who have helped shape our understanding of what needs to be done.”

State Senator Tim Kennedy said, “While Washington continues to fail to act, New York is stepping up to the plate,” said Senator Tim Kennedy. “One of the City of Buffalo’s darkest days is leading to change, and we are giving voice to those that we lost by effecting real and substantive reforms that will help to prevent future tragedies and save lives. While our work is far from over, I’m proud that the Legislature was able to swiftly come together on this issue, and I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and for signing these bills into law.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “As the Buffalo community continues to mourn, dozens of other communities like ours have lost innocent lives to mass shootings. It has long been clear that our country needs to take bold action to prevent these attacks, confront white supremacy and hateful ideology, and do everything possible to save lives. While we wait for the federal government to act, it is up to individual states to do our part. Here in New York, we looked closely at what happened in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas to develop commonsense reforms that will make a difference and help prevent tragedies like these from happening in the future.”

State Senator Luis Sepúlveda said, “I am honored Governor Kathy Hochul has signed into law my bill S9456, which changes the definition of firearms to include “Ghost Guns”. Ghost Guns are, unequivocally, a big component of the increasing gun violence that is plaguing our communities. This law is a transcendental step in our fight to ensure public safety. Governor Hochul has chosen the Bronx as the scenario to send a clear message to the entire State and the rest of the Nation: we will not stand idly by without acting for the peace and tranquility of our communities. Today, we are giving hope to millions of people and proving that it is possible to come together to give our communities the tools they need and the protection they deserve to live in peace.”

State Senator James Skoufis said, “Our gun safety package sends a clarion message in the wake of Buffalo, Uvalde, and countless other violent tragedies: New York will do what’s needed to keep our communities safe. The ‘red flag’ expansion bill that I sponsored allows health and mental healthcare professionals to file for extreme risk protection orders to help keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals. I applaud the Governor for signing this and other key measures to protect our families and communities.”

State Senator Kevin Thomas said, “As the federal government sits idly, New York State is once again stepping up and taking action to protect our residents from gun violence. The tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde have shown there is a correlation between mass shootings and young people having unfettered access to semiautomatic weapons. I am proud to have been the primary sponsor of S.9458, which would effectively raise the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. New York continues to be a leader in implementing tough common sense gun laws. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this life-saving legislative package into law today to ensure communities across New York remain safe.”

Assembly member Kenny Burgos said, “Gun violence is a national epidemic and a plague on our communities. And when any innocent life is lost at the barrel of a gun, it is a failure of our government and our humanity. It’s why I am heartened by the tireless work of my legislative colleagues and the Governor in passing the most comprehensive package of gun safety reforms in the country. This includes my own bill which closes a dangerous loophole and expands the definition of firearms to keep up with the disturbingly-innovative minds in the gun industry. New York stepped up at this distressing time in our nation’s history, and I reiterate my call for Congress to do the same.”

Assembly member Patrick Burke said, “As a father, I know the fear and anxiety parents feel when sending their kids to school. The “have a nice day” hugs are being held just a little bit longer. We need common sense gun reform at the federal level but New Yorkers can rest assured that their Legislature Majority and their Governor will do everything in their power to protect them and their families from gun violence.”

Assembly member Kevin Cahill said, “When a person is in crisis, the folks best equipped to identify them and help out are mental health professionals. By strengthening the Red Flag Law and extending the ability to file Extreme Risk Protection Orders, we will help ensure that those who present an immediate danger to themselves or our communities do not remain in the shadows and can begin to receive the attention and treatment they need.”

Assembly member William Conrad said, “We as Americans can absolutely uphold our Second Amendment rights while at the same time securing critical protections against gun crimes. A recommitment to the Red Flag Law, practical regulations around the possession and use of semiautomatic weapons, comprehensive records-sharing among and for the benefit of law enforcement agencies – these are some of the common-sense measures that will both support responsible gun ownership and provide the enhanced controls demanded by the vast majority of our citizens. The crisis of gun violence, which so grievously touched Buffalo on May 14, will be addressed with a multi-faceted approach that includes more than tightened access to firearms. But I believe the legislation passed this year in New York State represents the appropriate immediate response to such violence. We cannot enjoy the freedom our forefathers intended for us without the assurances of basic safety and security.”

Assembly member Patricia Fahy said, “We have seen too much hate and misinformation spread across social media networks, and too often that vitriol spills over into violence offline and can culminate into the type of tragedy that occurred in Buffalo last month. With over 4.75 billion posts made on Facebook alone every day and more than 70 percent of Americans having some form of social media account, we need social media platforms to put into place clear, concise policies on how to report and address hateful content. This legislation sends a strong message to social media platforms and companies; that they must take real action to protect New Yorkers from the spread of dangerous hate speech and misinformation both online and offline.”

Assembly member Jonathan Jacobson said, “As in far too many other mass shootings, the gunman in Buffalo went into the store wearing a bulletproof vest so he would be safe while he slaughtered innocent victims. The store’s armed security guard shot at him, but the shooter was unharmed and returned fire, killing the security guard. This is a very pro-law enforcement bill. Unless your profession puts you at a special risk of gun violence, there is no reason you need a bullet proof vest. This bill will help keep them out of the hands of those who want to protect themselves from law enforcement or other security officers while harming others. If we can’t stop these criminals from shooting, the least we can do is take away their protection.”

Assembly member Chantel Jackson said, “It’s time to move from just offering thoughts and prayers to victims of gun violence. The Governor and legislature is committed to taking every step to secure the safety of all New Yorkers. The bill I sponsored will require people to be 21 years old and licensed to purchase or take possession of a semiautomatic rifle.”

Assembly member Karen McMahon said, “Communities across the nation and in Western New York are still reeling from senseless and horrific gun violence. Nearly a decade since the Sandy Hook massacre, we are incomprehensibly in the same position, suffering the consequences of inaction. Here in New York State, however, I’m proud that my colleagues and I have taken a stand and said ‘no more.’ Together, we passed a series of bills that will crack down on weapons of war and body armor, close loopholes for obtaining a weapon, fight hate speech online, and more. With the Governor’s signature, we take a step in the right direction toward much-improved gun safety and responsibility in New York State.”

Assembly member Demond Meeks said, “The core tenet for the state of New York is Excelsior, “ever upward.” At the start of COVID-19, New York took the lead in passing measures and protections to combat the spread of this unknown virus. We acted quickly and we moved forward while doing what we believed was right to save lives throughout our state. This is no different as it relates to mass murder and the rising rates of gun violence, another deadly disease overtaking our communities. As an epidemic, we must protect the members of our communities by implementing restorative reforms to increase public safety. We have to maintain our initiatives and push for regulations and guidelines that will safeguard the people of New York State from further acts of senseless violence. Collectively, we must take a stand against hatred and prejudice, striving ever upward for our residents and families.”

Assembly member Jon D. Rivera said, “Just like we regulate the sale of alcohol to minors, so too should we regulate the sale of automatic weapons to minors. The comprehensive gun-bill package that Governor Hochul will sign into law represents common sense measures that all law-abiding gun owners should be able to support, including banning the sale of semiautomatic rifles to anyone under 21 by requiring a license, prohibiting the purchase of body armor by anyone not engaged in an eligible profession, and strengthening Red Flag Laws by expanding the list of people who can file for Extreme Risk Protection Orders. Mass shooters have recently used loopholes in state laws to devastate communities and tear families apart. By closing them, New York is taking yet another step forward in protecting its residents from the scourge of gun violence that continues to destroy communities across our nation, as action at the federal level has been frozen and mired in a political stalemate.”

Assembly member Linda Rosenthal said, “Gun violence is the number one leading cause of death among our nation’s young people. Our inaction in the face of so much preventable carnage is a national embarrassment. In light of the continued federal paralysis, New York is taking the lead once again to crack down on guns. Microstamping is a vital tool that will help law enforcement solve crimes. With a clearance rate on gun crimes of 30% in New York City, microstamping will help get dangerous criminals and their guns of the streets. This is one of the best ways to end the viscous cycle of violence. I am grateful to Speaker Heastie for his leadership on this issue and to Governor Hochul for signing it into law.”

Assembly member Monica Wallace said, “After the devastating attacks in Buffalo and then Uvalde, the people of New York State demanded action to end senseless gun violence. We delivered by passing common sense gun control laws that will keep people safe and save lives. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership on this issue and for signing my legislation making it a crime to threaten to commit an any mass shooting.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “Large numbers of Americans support common sense gun laws that protect our citizens, close loopholes, and prevent weapons of mass violence from being used in our communities. As we all know too well, too many lives have been destroyed, families devastated and much pain suffered by victims, their loved ones and communities from gun violence to let this moment pass. This law is a major achievement and an announcement to America that New York State is united and focused against gun violence. I thank Governor Hochul and our state Assembly and Senate leadership for their swift action. This comprehensive legislative package will help to save lives, protect our residents, and take guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “The sea of gun violence does not have a single point of origin, but these 10 laws will dam some of the rivers leading to that sea. Working in partnership with our investments in both prevention and intervention, I am confident that this set of laws will continue the reduction in shootings we’ve seen over the last two months across New York City. I previously supported and fought for many of these efforts, including microstamping, in the Legislature, and I am glad we are today taking action to prevent New York City from becoming the next Buffalo, Uvalde, Orlando, Columbine, or Sandy Hook. I thank Governor Hochul and our legislative leaders for moving with urgency to save lives.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said, “On this day, action was taken in New York State toward sensible gun reform so that every New Yorker can feel safer going to the store, going to school and visiting places of worship without having to consider the possibility of a mass shooter wielding a weapon made for war. The mass shooting victims in Buffalo and across the country must not be in vain. We will continue to make our voices heard and urge the Federal government to follow New York’s lead so that no community has to feel pain and loss like Buffalo, Uvalde, Philadelphia and so many other places around our country.”

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said, “New York State continually acts as a leader in our country when it comes to taking action to protect our citizens against gun violence. Once again, we are leading the way. The new laws Governor Hochul signed today focus on keeping our neighbors safe. They focus on keeping children in schools safe. They put citizens’ quality of life ahead of politics. They are an appropriate action to combat the horrors that are plaguing not only the Western New York community, but also the entire country. I applaud Governor Hochul and support her dedication to close loopholes in our current gun laws. These new measures will help to protect people trying to live their everyday lives, whether they’re shopping for groceries or praying at a church. Governor Hochul put people first when she signed these new laws.”

Mayor Ben Walsh said, “New York State is showing the nation how to strengthen protections against the epidemic of gun violence. We already have tough gun laws, but the threats are evolving and growing. I commend Governor Hochul, the New York State Legislature and Attorney General James for taking a comprehensive approach to reducing the risk of gun violence and for moving quickly to enact new protections.”

Director of the Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence in Syracuse Lateef Johnson-Kinsey said, “I would like to thank Governor Hochul and the Legislature for putting community safety first and for being a forerunner in change for stronger and comprehensive gun laws. This package of bills is a step in the right direction to making our communities safer.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said, “It will take an all-hands-on-deck approach to combat gun violence in our state, and these measures represent a critical step forward to keeping our communities safe. I applaud Governor Hochul, Speaker Heastie and Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for recognizing the importance of this moment and taking swift action. My Office will continue working closely with community leaders, lawmakers and our law enforcement partners to get guns off our streets and hold violence drivers accountable.”

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said, “Anything we can do to stem the carnage of mass shootings, and the everyday gun violence that plagues our communities must be done NOW. I applaud Governor Hochul Speaker Heastie and Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for taking action at the state level and hopefully Congress will act too.”

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, “Gun violence is a disease that has affected every part of our country. New York State, as usual, is leading the way when it comes to legislation that effectuates real change. I was proud to join Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers, who have come together on a path forward for our nation by strengthening gun control measures. The more we limit access to firearms, the more lives are saved. I thank the Governor and the Legislature for their actions.”

Staten Island District Attorney Michael E. McMahon said, “As our nation mourns in the wake of multiple mass shootings, and we see a rise in the violent devastation caused by the flood of illegal guns on our City’s streets, especially in the hands of our youth, the fight to strengthen gun laws and prevent future tragedies has never been more urgent. This comprehensive bill package passed by the State Legislature and signed into law today by Governor Hochul is critical to assisting law enforcement in keeping our communities safe and ensuring firearms do not fall into the wrong hands. At the Staten Island District Attorney’s office, my prosecutors will continue to work zealously to hold accountable those who possess and use illegal firearms and to deliver justice for the victims of these violent crimes. At the same time, the national issue of gun violence demands immediate attention, and I urge our leaders on the federal level to enact similar measures to help curb senseless killings like we witnessed in Uvalde, Buffalo, and in far too many other mass shootings from recent memory. Protecting New Yorkers and all Americans from the scourge of gun violence must remain a top priority for leaders across government. On Staten Island, my office will continue working with a myriad of partners, from law enforcement, to elected leaders, anti-violence groups, and the healthcare community, to promote safer communities, provide more mental health resources, and work to prevent gun violence from spreading on our streets through vigorous precision policing and prosecution.”

New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said, “The pain New York’s education community feels after the horror of Buffalo and Uvalde is deep. But what gives us hope is the willingness of New York’s leaders to put politics aside and enact common sense measures to help address the scourge of gun violence and mass shootings that plagues this nation. We thank Governor Hochul and the Legislature for heeding the calls for change and will continue working with them to help our communities heal.”

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said, “We support common sense gun control measures to keep our children, schools, streets and communities safe. Our students are demanding we act.”

Giffords Law Center Deputy Chief Counsel David Pucino said, “The bills signed into law today will make New Yorkers safer. They close gaps in the law, introduce new innovations to help solve gun crime, and strengthen gun safety. No single policy will make the shootings stop, but these bills represent critical progress towards protecting our communities from gun violence. We thank Governor Hochul for her courageous leadership in the wake of unspeakable tragedy. Her efforts, and the efforts of our leaders in Albany, are a testament to New York as a leader in gun violence prevention.”

Executive Director of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence Rebecca Fischer said, “Faced with a surging gun violence crisis, Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature have once again made it a priority this week to protect New Yorkers by passing a strong, life-saving slate of gun violence prevention bills. These measures will help keep guns away from people in crisis to prevent mass shootings, suicide and other gun violence, will require a license to purchase or possess a semi-automatic rifle anywhere in this state, and will provide law enforcement with a new tracing tool to stop gun trafficking and hold rogue gun dealers accountable. As New Yorkers and Americans, we should not have to fear gun violence on a daily basis in our neighborhoods or homes, in our subways, our supermarkets, our schools, our houses of worship, or anywhere else. While Congress continues to stall on meaningful national gun reform, we are grateful to have outstanding gun violence prevention champions leading our state government. Thank you Governor Hochul for signing these bills into law and keeping our children and all New Yorkers safe.”

Youth Over Guns Co-founder and Executive Director Luis Hernandez said, “As our communities face tragedy and grief we must find solutions to address the looming gun violence epidemic. Today is a historic day for the State of New York as we continue to lead the nation with robust, and common sense policies. Youth Over Guns is proud to stand alongside Governor Kathy Hochul as we work to ensure the wellbeing and safety of young people across the state. This is a remarkable step forward, and we invite our Federal representatives to look to NY for guidance. Today and always, we call for an end to this carnage simply because we deserve to grow up.”

Brady President Kris Brown said, “This is a historic day for New York and just the latest example of the state leading the nation in enacting common-sense and bold gun violence prevention laws. Governor Hochul has championed gun violence prevention and here reacted decisively following the tragic shooting in Buffalo to deliver life-saving policies that New Yorkers consistently agree on. Her leadership is an example to the country, and we applaud the legislature, Governor Hochul, and the many local and grassroots advocates who have supported these policies and ensured that they become law.”