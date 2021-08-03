New York Governor on Jetblue Airways Headquarters

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo released the following statement:

“New York and JetBlue Airways have enjoyed a productive partnership that has actively promoted travel to all corners of New York, and we are pleased that JetBlue has committed to keep its headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, where they have operated for more than 20 years. This announcement, on the heels of the Port Authority plans for a new Terminal 6 at JFK Airport, is a testament to New York’s position as a global hub for business and travel and a tremendous boon for the state’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

“As part of this commitment, JetBlue and the state are planning to extend their joint branding agreement of the iconic I LOVE NY logo – an unprecedented partnership with the State’s iconic brand – and collaborate on showcasing the Empire State experience at locations within the airline’s JFK terminals.

“Revitalizing our travel and tourism industries is key to our efforts to build back better, smarter and stronger, and JetBlue’s commitment to New York and investment in Terminal 6 will pay dividends by supporting jobs and businesses that are part of the tourism ecosystem.

“My congratulations and thanks to JetBlue for their continued partnership with New York State.”