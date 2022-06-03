New York Governor Announces Administration Nominees

Governor Hochul Announces Confirmation of Transportation and Economic Development-Related Administration Nominees

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced the confirmation of new transportation and economic development-related administration nominees.

“As my administration continues to carry New York forward toward a new era, it is vital that we are surrounded by the best of the best to achieve our transportation and economic development goals,” Governor Hochul said. “Today’s nominations fill a variety of needs in agencies across the board, and there is no doubt that these nominees are the best choices for these roles. I look forward to the good that will come from this group.”

Renee Delgado has been confirmed to serve on the Workers Compensation Board. Ms. Delgado is a Counsel at the New York State Public Employees Federation, AFL-CIO. In this role, Ms. Delgado monitors and enforces collective bargaining agreements pertaining to the Public Employees Federation. Ms. Delgado’s work at the AFL-CIO also included interfacing with union members to ensure they understand their rights and bargaining power. Ms. Delgado, in addition to her work at AFL-CIO, worked for the New York State Department of Labor, and the Albany County District Attorney’s Office. Ms. Delgado resides in Albany.

Alicia Glen has been confirmed to the Gateway Development Commission Board of Commissioners. Ms. Glen is the founder and CEO of MSquared. MSquared is a women-owned real estate development and impact investing platform that partners with the public sector, developers and investors to build mixed-use projects that include housing affordable to a wide range of households. Prior to this, Ms. Glen was a Deputy Mayor for Economic Development under Mayor Bill de Blasio. Ms. Glen spent over a decade with Goldman Sachs in the Urban Investment Group. Ms. Glen is graduate of Amherst College.

Lisa Gomez has been confirmed to the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York Board of Directors. Ms. Gomez is President & CEO of L&M Development, assuming this role in 2021, after having been COO for over eight years. L&M Development focuses on delivering affordable housing by working with local agencies such as HPD and NYCHA to deliver needed housing. Prior to joining L&M, Ms. Gomez served in the Bloomberg and Koch Administration with stints in the private sector at JP Morgan and Silverstein Properties. Ms. Gomez has a BA from LSU.

Michael Hughes has been confirmed as Chair of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. Mr. Hughes comes to this position with over 14 years of experience on the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Board. On top of his commitment to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, Mr. Hughes currently works for Kaleida Health as a Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. Kaleida is the largest health care provider in Western New York State, and it is also the largest employer in Western New York with over 13,000 employees. Mr. Hughes began his career by working in the Erie County legislature as a volunteer assistant, eventually rising to become Director of Communications for the Erie County Executive’s office. Mr. Hughes currently also serves his local community as a Board Member for the Town of West Seneca Zoning Board of Appeals, and as an Advisory Member of the Town of Amherst Chamber of Commerce Policy Council.

Kevin Law has been confirmed as Director of the Urban Development Corporation and will be designated Chair of the UDC. He is a Partner and Executive Vice President at Tritec Real Estate Development Company where he is part of the leadership team and Chairs the firm’s Affordable Housing Team. Mr. Law has been the co-chair of the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council for the past ten years. Previously, Law was President and CEO of the Long Island Association (LIA) where he was a key strategist and advocate on all matters impacting Long Island and its business community. Prior to his tenure at the LIA, Law was President and CEO of the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA), the second-largest public utility in the country. Law previously served as Chief Deputy County Executive for Suffolk County and was the Managing Partner of the Long Island office of Nixon Peabody LLP, an international law firm. Law serves as Chairman of the Stony Brook University Council and serves on the board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). He is also the Chairman of the Long Island Housing Partnership and Chairman of Accelerate Long Island. Law holds an AA degree from Suffolk County Community College, a B.A. from SUNY, Stony Brook University, an M.S. from the Graduate School of Urban Affairs and Planning at CUNY, Hunter College and a J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law.

Joe Martens has been confirmed for the Olympic Regional Development Authority. Mr. Martens is the Director of the New York Offshore Wind Alliance, a coalition of business, labor and environmental organizations committed to promoting the development of offshore wind energy off New York’s coast. Prior to that he was a Senior Fellow at the Open Space Institute, a regional land conservation organization that has protected thousands of acres of land from Maine to Georgia. He served as Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation from March 2011 to July 2015. Mr. Martens led the agency in implementing its core statutory mission to protect public health and the environment. Mr. Martens served Governor Mario Cuomo as Deputy Secretary for Energy and the Environment from 1992-94 and as Assistant Secretary from 1990-92. He was Chair of the Board of the Olympic Regional Development Authority, Chair of the Environmental Facilities Corporation and sat on the board of the Energy Research and Development Authority.

Brian O’Dwyer has been confirmed to serve on the Gaming Commission. He is a partner in O’Dwyer Bernstein, which was founded by his father, Paul O’Dwyer. As a partner, Mr. O’Dwyer focuses on personal injury, construction accidents, immigration rights, and labor relations. In June 2011, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appointed him as Commissioner of the United States National Commission for UNESCO. Mr. O’Dwyer has a BA from George Washington, a MA from Middlebury, and a JD from Georgetown.

Marissa Shorenstein has been confirmed to serve on the Gaming Commission. Ms. Shorenstein recently served as Director of Executive Transition for Governor Hochul and is currently a Principal at SKDK. In this role, Ms. Shorenstein advises clients on strategic communications and public affairs issues. Ms. Shorenstein has previous experience with AT&T as President of the Northeast Region, overseeing the company’s external affairs. Ms. Shorenstein previously served in the executive chamber of Governor David Paterson as Press Secretary and Deputy Communications Director.

Robb Simpson has been confirmed to serve on the Empire State Development Board of Directors. Mr. Simpson hails from upstate and lives and works in Syracuse. Mr. Simpson is CEO of Center state in Syracuse NY. Center state is an independent, economic business development strategy, and Chamber of Commerce. As CEO, Mr. Simpson helps provide his expertise to local companies and organizations looking to expand their business. Mr. Simpson also serves as Executive Director at the Central Upstate Regional Alliance and President of Syracuse’s business incubator, the Tech Garden. Simpson has a B.A from Colgate and a Masters from Syracuse’s Maxwell School.

Lisa Sorin has been confirmed for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors. Ms. Sorin is President of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Sorin is the first female president of the Bronx Chamber Commerce. Prior to becoming President, Ms. Sorin was an active Board Member for the Chamber. Before joining the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Sorin was the Executive Director of the Westchester Square Business Improvement District for over 6 years. In this role, Ms. Sorin worked to bring a new mix of retail, housing and improved mass transit connections to this section of the Bronx.