New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Statement on Rosh Hashanah

New York (STL.News) “Members of the Jewish community, family and friends will gather throughout New York State tonight to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, a holiday to welcome in the New Year, to reflect on the last year and to look ahead to the next one.

“This year, there is much to consider. Anti-Semitism remains a force both in the world and here at home, and the Jewish community, like so many others, has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But tonight is an opportunity for Jewish New Yorkers to reflect on what all of us can do to improve our communities and our world, together.

“To all those who celebrate, I wish you and your family a happy and safe New Year. On behalf of all New Yorkers, Shanah Tovah U’Metukah!”

