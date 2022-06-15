New York – Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award

Governor Hochul Announces Recipients of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced the recipients of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award. Fifty-four P-12 public school teachers were rewarded for their impressive skillset as an educator and commitment to success for all of their students.

“Before, throughout, and as we move past this pandemic, teachers have selflessly shown up for our kids and deserve our immense gratitude,” Governor Hochul said. “It is impossible to recognize each one for their hard work and effort, but I am pleased to congratulate Fifty-four outstanding educators for their commitment to their students. They embody the values and mindset that every educator should have, and I applaud them for inspiring thousands of children across our great state.”

The recipients were rewarded after an extensive application period, where several New York State professional education associations were involved in the selection process. To acknowledge their dedication to student success, awardees will receive a $5,000 stipend distributed by the State University of New York to apply toward professional learning opportunities to continue to develop their knowledge and skills in ways that will further support student growth.

State University of New York Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley said, “We are pleased to have SUNY be a part of celebrating our talented and dedicated teachers. These recipients set the standard for what it means to effectively inspire young students to embrace and enjoy learning. I extend my congratulations to the awardees and thank all of our teachers for their commitment to education that builds success and confidence in students in and beyond the classroom.”

Recipients are also provided with professional engagement opportunities to share insights on their successful teaching practices, curriculum and instruction, and professional learning. Awardees will also work with regional development leaders, university leaders in teacher education, policymakers, and school leaders to advise them on trends in education.

Recipients come from 10 regions across the State and include 24 teachers with multiple teaching certifications and those providing instruction and support in counseling, elementary education, family and consumer science, literacy, mathematics, music, science, social studies, students with disabilities, TESOL, and world languages. The selected awardees have been teaching on average for over 16 years.

For a full list of recipients, click here.

State Senator Shelley Mayer said, “Congratulations to those receiving the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award. You go above and beyond every day and help our students to thrive in and out of the classroom. Thank you for all that you do.”

Assembly member Michael Benedetto said, “I commend all of the awardees for their hard work and dedication, investing in our most precious resource- our young people. I also thank Governor Hochul for recognizing so many educators who go above and beyond for their students each and every day. As a thirty-year member of the teaching profession, I know we still have a ways to go before teachers are properly respected and compensated as the professionals they are. These awards are a good first effort.”

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.3 million students in credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2021, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum.