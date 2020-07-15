New Orleans Police Teams Up with RacialBias.Org and LSU School of Public Health

NOPD Teams Up with RacialBias.Org and LSU School of Public Health for Implicit vs. Explicit Bias Training

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) New Orleans – The NOPD is proud to announce its participation in the “Implicit vs. Explicit Bias & the Impact of Social Media” training program led by LSU School of Public Health and RacialBias.org. The university and 501(c)3 organization worked in collaboration to design coursework to better equip law enforcement officers with the tools necessary to better understand and empathize with the citizens they serve.

On Wednesday, July 15th, a pilot group of officers in leadership positions from the districts and the academy will attend the training to enhance the department’s current curriculum and deepen their understanding of implicit bias and the importance of community led/constitutional policing.

The program’s innovative approach to racial bias training was recently featured on CNN Newsroom with Fredricka Whitfield and will be led by experts in criminal justice, civil rights, and health.

The training will take place at the Special Operations Division Complex at 9:00 a.m.

Local media outlets are invited to shoot video and ask questions between 9:00 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines only photographers will be allowed.

