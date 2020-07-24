New Orleans Police Sought Jamal Woods in Homicide Investigation

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is seeking to locate Jamal Woods (DOB: 09-24-1991) for questioning as a person of interest in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on May 15, 2020 in the 1500 block of Mazant Street.

Woods is not wanted for criminal charges in this investigation. However, detectives believe he has pertinent knowledge relevant to the investigation and wish to question him.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the where about of the listed person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Sasha Tousant at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crime stoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

