New Orleans Police Identifies Suspect Eric Christopher Fleming Wanted for Aggravated Assault

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Eric Christopher Fleming (male, DOB: 08-13-1987) in the investigation of an aggravated assault with a firearm that occurred on July 20, 2020 in the 3000 block of Sandra Drive.

Through investigation, NOPD Fourth District detectives determined that at approximately 10:36 a.m., Fleming was confronted by the victim for trespassing on the victim’s property. After being told to leave the property, Fleming allegedly raised his shirt to display a handgun and pointed the handgun at the victim as he approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle. The victim then reportedly sped away at that time. Fleming then allegedly entered a blue colored Jeep bearing Louisiana license plate # 776BCU and followed the victim for several blocks, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

When located Fleming shall be arrested and booked aggravated assault with a firearm, and criminal trespass.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Fleming’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE