New Orleans Police Identified Suspect as Leonard Lewis in Business Burglary

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Leonard Lewis (DOB: 08-21-1962) in the investigation of a business burglary in the 2100 block of Caton Street on July 3, 2020.

Through investigation, NOPD Third District detectives has positively identified Lewis as the perpetrator of a burglary that occurred at a restaurant in the block just before 1:00 a.m.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

