(STL.News) Digital services have shaped the way modern society operates, with almost every aspect of the individual day-to-day being online. Retail, utilities, social media, and even finance are sectors that operate entirely digitally. Despite this, these areas are constantly shifting, creating a highly volatile landscape that often leads to market instability and customer uncertainty. One solution might lie in regulatory oversight, so let’s discuss:

One great example of high unpredictability is the iGaming sector, where US regulations vary from state to state. This makes it extremely difficult for both operators and customers to navigate this sector. A current solution is the use of offshore platforms. For example, players researching a list of roulette casino sites can find various platforms not restricted by US law. These offer the same level of entertainment with added flexibility.

The variety of tables, including live dealer roulette and virtual European roulette, further attracts players who cannot access these game types on local platforms. However, because these operate outside the US, it adds an extra layer of unpredictability. This could be addressed by the US government regulating online gambling nationwide to ensure consistency, accessibility, and consumer safety.

In comparison, recent developments in the FinTech sector are a good example of what the government should be doing elsewhere. Digital services in this sector include DeFi (decentralized finance), like cryptocurrencies, mobile payment apps, and other forms of digital banking. With the rise of such services, especially DeFi, the government has been forced to pass major legislation like the recent Genius Act bill. This has provided the sector (consumers and business owners) with clear rules for navigating this innovation, while also encouraging the use/normalization of cryptocurrency to bring it into the mainstream. Regardless, there has been significant hesitancy from state-specific regulators, with many opting for a “wait-and-see” approach rather than tackling the issue head-on. In turn, this has further catalyzed market uncertainty, and despite the Genius Act, state-specific regulators are failing to act.

Another controversial sector that has sparked primary political and civic debate is social media, particularly the question of whether content moderation is needed. It can be argued that moderation could mean eliminating the spread of hate speech and misinformation, but it could also filter out or remove free speech and autonomy. However, the core issue with social media is the unpredictability of its platform policies, which can result in posts being removed or accounts being suspended with no explanation. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act essentially granted social media and internet service providers legal immunity and broad discretion. At the state level, efforts are underway to regulate these platforms to inject predictability into what users see and post.

Ultimately, the goal of regulation at any level is to provide clear rules and criteria for what is allowed and what is illegal. The e-commerce sector (and other data service providers), for example, has a global/national reach that often clashes with data privacy laws in the state where they operate. If the law says one thing in Maryland and another in Texas, how do operators navigate this market without issue?

At some point, there will be a clash of sorts, which further emphasizes the need for a unified, national standard for business activity. In this case, data handling is the issue, so there should be a set of predictable compliance mechanisms in place across the country to maintain consistency. Digital services are multiplying on a mass scale, taking over daily functions, which is why systemic and consumer-focused predictability is vital. Public trust and effective governance hinge on the implementation of consistent laws.