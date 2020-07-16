New Orleans Police Arrests Suspects in First District Auto Theft

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD has arrested four suspects – three of which are juveniles – in the investigation of an auto theft that occurred on July 10, 2020 in the 1400 block of North Broad Street.

The victim told NOPD First District officers that at about 7:00 p.m., she drove her vehicle into a parking lot at the location. As she was exiting the vehicle, an unknown black male believed to be a juvenile allegedly approached and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim said she saw an unknown object in the suspect’s hand and, in fear of her safety, complied. The suspect then reportedly entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

After a brief rank-approved pursuit by Fifth District officers, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of North Rocheblave and Bienville streets. Multiple unknown black male subjects were observed fleeing from the disabled vehicle. Officers immediately set up a perimeter in the area and initiated an on-foot pursuit, with four apprehensions being made soon after.

A search of the perimeter as part of the investigation revealed four handguns linked to the suspects. One of the recovered guns was reported stolen out of Georgia. Additionally, two of the suspects were also found to be in possession of marijuana after a search incidental to arrest.

Arrested in the incident were the following suspects:

Jerome Myles (DOB: 06-11-2002), who was booked for illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of stolen property, flight from an officer and illegal possession of marijuana.

A 16-year-old juvenile male who was booked for illegal possession of stolen property and flight from an officer.

A 16-year-old juvenile male who was booked for illegal possession of stolen property, illegal possession of marijuana and flight from an officer.

A 14-year-old juvenile male who was booked for auto theft, illegal possession of stolen property, illegal carrying of a weapon and flight from an officer.

As three of the suspects arrested are juveniles, their booking photos and names will not be released.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE