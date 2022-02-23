New Orleans: James Alexander Plea Guilty to Drug Trafficking

New Orleans Man, James Alexander Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JAMES ALEXANDER, age 51, of New Orleans, pled guilty on Wednesday February 16, 2022 to participating in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, in violation of federal law.

According to court documents, on or about May 20, 2021, JAMES ALEXANDER and another known individual participated in a conspiracy to sell three kilograms of heroin. DEA agents learned of this potential sale that was to take place on Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City around noon. Agents set up surveillance and watched as this drug transaction was taking place. During this time, agents followed a car that they observed ALEXANDER get into, which was driven by a known female.

ALEXANDER was wearing a neon yellow construction vest and carrying a grey collapsible food container. Agents followed that vehicle down Carrollton Avenue until it came a stop. ALEXANDER got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. While doing so he discarded the food container that he was carrying. Agents arrested ALEXANDER and recovered the food container, which contained three kilograms of suspected heroin, that had a net worth of approximately $150,000.00.

ALEXANDER was arrested at the scene and transported to the Drug Enforcement Administration, New Orleans Field Division for processing. A review of Alexander’s criminal record revealed that he has a prior federal drug trafficking conviction from 2000 in the Eastern District of Louisiana where he served approximately 140 months in the custody of the United States Bureau of Prisons. He also has several arrest and convictions for drug trafficking offenses in state court.

ALEXANDER now faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years up to a maximum of life, a fine of up to $10,000,000.00, at least five years of supervised release, and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee. He will be sentenced on May 17, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (D.E.A.) in investigating this matter. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Maurice E. Landrieu, Jr.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today