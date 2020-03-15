New Mexico Update on COVID-19 Cases

SANTA FE, NM (STL.News) New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced additional presumptive positive tests for COVID-19.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

A Sandoval County woman in her 60s

A Sandoval County man in her 60s

A Bernalillo County woman in her 50s

Including the above additional cases, New Mexico has now had the following number of presumptive positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 6

Sandoval County: 2

​Santa Fe County: 3

Socorro County: 2

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into each of the presumptive positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

The governor and Department of Health are urging New Mexicans to:

Remain home from work or school if you are sick

​​Avoid all non-essential travel to affected out-of-state areas; and exercise extreme caution with all out-of-state travel

Remain home (“self-isolate”) if you are sick and call the Department of Health at (855) 600-3453 if you are exhibiting any of the symptoms of COVID-19

Those symptoms include fever, cough or trouble breathing

And continue taking precautionary steps to protect your health and the health of others, such as:

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Clean “high-touch” surfaces daily with regular household cleaners

​​Avoid sharing personal household items

Additional advisories, guidance and orders will follow as conditions warrant.

The state Department of Health is updating its dedicated COVID-19 webpage, viewable here: cv.nmhealth.org.