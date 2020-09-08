One New Jersey Lottery Ticket Wins $100,000 as Powerball Jackpot Rolls to $75,000,000

Two New Jersey Tickets Win $50,000

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, September 5, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000. The winning tickets from Saturday night’s drawing were sold at the following locations:

Essex County ($100,000): Adonni, 164 Irvine Turner Blvd., Newark;

Hudson County ($50,000): Mini Mart Food Store, 405 Danforth Ave., Jersey City; and

Union County ($50,000): Country Farms, 378 Springfield Ave., Berkeley Heights.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, September 5, drawing were: 15, 21, 22, 27, and 47. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Multiplier number was 02. 21,767 New Jersey players took home an estimated $113,617 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $75,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, September 9, at 10:59 pm.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE