New Jersey: Joseph Rubino Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

Sussex County Man, Joseph Rubino Sentenced to 62 Months in Prison for Unlawfully Possessing Weapons, Marijuana

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) A Sussex County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 62 months in prison for possessing marijuana and an arsenal of weapons and ammunition, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Joseph Rubino, 59, of Lafayette Township, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini to an information charging him with one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and one count of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon. Judge Martini imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On July 24, 2019, following a motor vehicle accident, officers with the New Jersey State Police observed numerous weapons and ammunition inside Rubino’s crashed vehicle. After executing court-authorized search warrants on Rubino’s vehicle and residence, law enforcement recovered an arsenal of weapons and ammunition from Rubino’s car and house, including:

An Intratec Arms Model TEC-DC9 semi-automatic assault handgun;

A Cobray Arms Mac-11 9mm semi-automatic assault pistol with a high capacity magazine;

A Keltec CMR30 .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle loaded with sixteen (16) .22 caliber hollow-point cartridges;

A High Standard Derringer .22 caliber double-barrel handgun;

A Polymer 80 9mm semi-automatic handgun;

An Ithaca M-66 20-gauge single shotgun;

A Remington Model 700 .223 caliber bold action rifle with scope;

A Thompson Center .50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle with scope;

A Remington Model 870 Wingmaster 12-gauge pump shotgun;

A New England Firearms 20-gauge single shot shotgun;

A Remington Model 760 .300 Savage pump rifle;

A Glenfield Mod 60 .22 LR caliber semi-automatic rifle;

Two sawed-off double-barrel shotgun barrels

Several high-capacity magazines;

Numerous silencers;

An assault rifle scope;

A grenade launcher;

A ballistics vest; and

Numerous additional ammunitions of various calibers

In addition to the firearms and ammunition, law enforcement recovered approximately 2.5 kilograms of marijuana from Rubino’s house.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Martini sentenced Rubino to three years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited the New Jersey State Police, under the direction of Col. Patrick J. Callahan, and special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey L. Matthews in Newark, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea. She also thanked the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer, and the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Francis A. Koch for their assistance.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Naazneen Khan of the Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today