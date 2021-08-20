New Jersey Governor Takes Action on Legislation

August 20, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
New Jersey Governor Takes Action on Legislation

TRENTON  NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy signed the following bills into law:

A-698/S-3964 (Sumter, Mukherji, Quijano/Cunningham, Turner) – Requires incarcerated individual from State to be counted at residential address for municipal, county, and congressional redistricting purposes and for apportionment of regional school district board of education members.

A-5207/S-3361 (Johnson, Reynolds-Jackson, Carter/Weinberg, Gill) – Prohibits State and local entities and private detention facilities from entering into agreement to detain noncitizens.

About Maryam Shah 5160 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles