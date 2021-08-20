New Jersey Governor Takes Action on Legislation

TRENTON NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy signed the following bills into law:

A-698/S-3964 (Sumter, Mukherji, Quijano/Cunningham, Turner) – Requires incarcerated individual from State to be counted at residential address for municipal, county, and congressional redistricting purposes and for apportionment of regional school district board of education members.

A-5207/S-3361 (Johnson, Reynolds-Jackson, Carter/Weinberg, Gill) – Prohibits State and local entities and private detention facilities from entering into agreement to detain noncitizens.