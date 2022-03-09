New Jersey Governor on Nomination of Dr. Shereef Elnahal

Statement by Governor Murphy on the Nomination of Dr. Shereef Elnahal as Under Secretary for Health, Veterans Health Administration at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy released the following statement:

“Everyone who has worked with Shereef, myself included, knows that President Biden has made the right choice in asking him to serve as Under Secretary for Health for the Veterans Health Administration at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. When I asked Shereef to join my administration as our first Commissioner of Health in 2018, it was because of his record in improving transparency and care for our nation’s veterans as Assistant Deputy Under Secretary for Health. Both in his roles as Commissioner and as CEO of University Hospital, Shereef brought together diverse communities and put equity at the forefront of his work. Moreover, his efforts at ensuring the ability of University Hospital to serve all needing care throughout the COVID pandemic have been nothing short of herculean. While I am sad to see him leave New Jersey, I know that the VA and our nation’s veterans will be the better for his returning expertise and knowledge in one of the federal government’s truly consequential posts.”