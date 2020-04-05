New Jersey Authorize Municipalities and Counties to Restrict Short-Term Rentals

New Jersey Governor Murphy and Superintendent Callahan Authorize Municipalities and Counties to Restrict Short-Term Rentals

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Superintendent of the State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan today announced an Administrative Order allowing municipalities and counties to impose additional restrictions on short-term rentals in response to COVID-19. Governor Murphy previously signed Executive Order No. 108, permitting municipalities and counties to restrict online marketplaces for arranging and offering lodging. This Administrative Order gives municipalities and counties the ability to impose additional restrictions on the ability of hotels, motels, guest houses, or private residences, or parts thereof, to accept new transient guests or seasonal tenants after 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 5.

“We have heard too many stories, especially from our shore communities, of people trying to relocate, for the time being, into their towns from impacted areas,” said Governor Murphy. “Many of our shore communities lack the health care infrastructure to accommodate an influx of part-time residents. New Jerseyans should stay at their primary place of residence for the duration of this emergency.”

“The only way we will flatten the curve is by continuing to practice social distancing and by traveling only when necessary,” said Colonel Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “This administrative order will empower vulnerable communities, like shore towns, allowing individual municipalities to impose restrictions, which will prevent people from relocating from more affected communities.”

The Order stipulates that municipalities and counties may not impose restrictions on 1) individuals housed as a part of a State-directed non-congregate shelter initiative, 2) individuals taking temporary residence supported by Federal, State, or local emergency and/or other housing assistance, or 3) healthcare workers taking temporary residence. Further, nothing in the Order shall be construed to conflict with the directive in Executive Order No. 106 (2020) that prohibited the removal of an individual from a residential property as the result of an eviction proceeding.

The Order takes effect at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 5.