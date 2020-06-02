New Haven Man Jermaine Foster Sentenced to Prison for Trafficking Heroin

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Jermaine Foster, 49, of New Haven, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall to 20 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for trafficking heroin.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the sentencing occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from a joint investigation headed by the DEA New Haven Task Force and the Waterbury and Naugatuck Police Departments into a heroin and cocaine trafficking operation headed by Keith Jordan of Waterbury. The investigation, which included the use of court-authorized wiretaps, physical surveillance and controlled purchases of narcotics, revealed that Jordan was receiving large quantities of heroin from various suppliers, including Brian Hanna, of Brooklyn, New York; Pedro Santos, of Waterbury, and Domingo Alves, of Waterbury, and selling to drug to other distributors and street-level customers. Jordan also purchased and distributed cocaine.

During the investigation, a wiretap identified Larry Hall, of Naugatuck, as Santos’ heroin supplier. Foster was intercepted on the wiretap purchasing bulk quantities of heroin that he sold at a profit to street-level dealers.

On March 13, 2019, a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging Foster, Jordan, Hanna, Santos, Hall and 24 other individuals with various offenses related to the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Foster and several codefendants were arrested on March 20, 2019. In association with the arrests, investigators seized approximately 3,000 bags of heroin, 400 grams of cocaine, 350 grams of fentanyl/heroin mixed, 400 grams of heroin, 10 grams of crack, 20 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl patches, a one-kilogram press, four handguns, approximately $120,000 in cash and four vehicles.

On November 6, 2019, Foster pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 100 grams or more of heroin.

Foster, who is released on a $150,000 bond, is required to report to prison on October 14, 2020.

Jordan, Hanna, Santos and Hall pleaded guilty to related charges and await sentencing.

This investigation has been conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration New Haven Task Force, Waterbury Police Department and Naugatuck Police Department, with the critical assistance of the U.S. Secret Service, New York Field Office. The DEA New Haven Task Force includes participants from the U.S. Marshals Service, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division, and the New Haven, Hamden, West Haven, North Haven, Branford, Ansonia, Meriden, Derby, Middletown, Naugatuck and Waterbury Police Departments.

