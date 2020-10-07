New Hampshire Governor Sununu Moves Forward with LEACT Recommendations

Concord, NH (STL.News) Today, Governor Chris Sununu issued an Executive Order implementing over 20 recommendations from the New Hampshire Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency.

“From establishing a public integrity unit within our Department of Justice to mandating body cameras for our state police and overhauling our training standards and curriculum, these recommendations represent the most transformative changes New Hampshire has ever made to our law enforcement system,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “We are moving forward immediately to implement many of these recommendations, and I have confidence that the Department of Safety, the Department of Justice, the Police Standards and Training Council and all other involved state agencies will get it done.”

A copy of the Executive Order can be found here .pdf Icon.

