New Fortress Energy to sign deal for Mexican gas project next week, CFO says

CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) expects to sign an agreement next week with Mexico’s government to develop a liquefied natural gas project associated with the Lakach offshore gas field, CFO Christopher Guinta said Wednesday. Construction of Lakach LNG, which would be New Fortress’ (NFE) third liquefaction plant in Mexico, should be completed in April 2024 and be put in place by the middle of that year, the CFO told a gas conference in San Antonio, Reuters reported. A $1.79B project by state company Pemex to develop the once-abandoned Lakach deepwater natural gas project was approved by Mexico’s oil regulator last month. New Fortress Energy’s (NFE) leverage ratios reveal the company’s “solvency and ability to meet its current and future obligations,” SM Investor writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.