Candicci’s Announces Family Value Specials

Candicci’s Catering & Express offers family specials located at 14870 Clayton Rd, in Chesterfield, MO, designed to help you save money.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Catering & Express, 14870 Clayton Rd, Chesterfield, MO, offers family specials to help customers feed their families. You can place your order online, and they are available for pickup or delivery.

These specials were designed to help feed a family affordably rather than ordering everything à la carte, which can add up for a family. In good or bad times, it will help bring the family together for some of West County’s most recognizable comfort food.

To this day, Candicci’s remains a family-owned business that will continue for generations to come.

Candicci’s Catering & Express Family Specials are as follows:

Football Special – Two 14-inch pizzas and 12 wings for FREE – $39.99 Pasta, Salad, and Bread – Your choice of: Pasta Con Broccoli, Fettuccini with Chicken, Pasta Primavera, or Spaghetti with Meatballs. Limit of 2! $39.99 Pasta, Salad, and Bread – Your choice of: Pasta Con Broccoli, Fettuccini with Chicken, Pasta Primavera, or Spaghetti with Meatballs. Limit of 2! $39.99 Two 14″ Cheese Pizzas & get a FREE Toasted Beef Ravioli – Two 14″ cheese pizzas and a FREE Mama Angie’s Toasted Beef Ravioli – $39.99 CLICK to order online for pickup or delivery! Call-in orders are always welcome. Phone: 636-220-8989

NOTE: The Football Special (option number 1) was announced by STL.News on August 31, 2025, for the upcoming season.

Candicci’s offers a variety of pizza, Italian entrees, and sandwiches that are also available for pickup or delivery through one of our third-party delivery companies. Some refer to their pizza as the best pizza in West County. If you haven’t tried it, it’s a “must try” establishment and pizza.

About Candicci’s

The Candicci’s brand is iconic in the St. Louis region. They have been serving the community with their authentic Italian cuisine for over 40 years and providing catering to some of the largest and most respected companies, hospitals, and universities in the region.

The new location specializes in catering, pickup, and delivery. They closed the full-service restaurant in July 2024 due to economic and social changes, making it an overwhelming challenge to hire staff and keep up with the increasing cost to rent commercial space, with triple net payments increasing faster than the normal rate of inflation.

Candicci’s Catering Services – A Top-Rated St. Louis Caterer

With the upcoming holidays, keep Candicci’s in mind to help feed employees, friends, and family during special functions. With catering, you can’t afford to risk your special event being damaged by an unreliable delivery time or low-quality cuisine. Candicci’s is a featured caterer on ezcater.com, boasting a 4.9 Star rating with 750 online customer reviews and is recognized as a “Reliability Rockstar.” Additionally, they cover a large portion of eastern Missouri for catering, making them the perfect catering solution for all types of events, small or large.

Catering services have always been a significant portion of its revenue.

The Candicci’s brand is still alive and well. They definitely changed their business model, which is not unusual for many businesses after the pandemic and the social and economic challenges that continue to plague the restaurant industry today. While many restaurant establishments closed their doors forever, Candicci’s adapted and improvised its business model to continue serving its customers.

With a 40+ year history, a 4.1 Star Google rating, and an ezcater.com 4.9 Star rating, they offer everything their customers need for them to consider them as your “Reliability Rockstar,” as well.

You can visit them at – St. Louis Restaurant Review – STL.Directory – Candiccis.net