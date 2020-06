(STL.News) Economic analysts say a new outbreak of the novel coronavirus risks China’s recovery. A lock-down has been imposed on at least 20 neighborhoods in the capital, Beijing, where dozens of new infections have been reported. Chinese industrial output last month grew at its strongest rate since the virus was detected in December. But shop sales are slow as consumers remain cautious.

