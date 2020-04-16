New COVID-19 Associated Death Announced in St. Louis, MO

As of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, there were 743 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of St. Louis

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The City of St. Louis Department of Health learned late Wednesday that a 27th person has passed from a COVID-19 associated illness. The deceased is a Caucasian male in his 80’s. No additional information will be released due to privacy laws.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, St. Louis has yet to see its peak of COVID-19 cases. With the likelihood of additional cases and possible deaths from this terrible virus, the City of St. Louis community must stay steadfast in its efforts to mitigate its spread. It is why the “Stay at Home” order is crucial now more than ever, as well as other protective methods like wearing a face mask when in public, and regularly washing your hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.

As of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, there were nine pending COVID-19 test results approved by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, 181 persons being monitored, and 743 positive cases in the City of St. Louis. For a breakdown of positive cases by zip code, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data.