New Assistance Available To Support Arizona Small Businesses

(STL.News) – Arizona small businesses adversely impacted by COVID-19 have limited time to benefit from important benefits passed along with the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Known as the Paycheck Protection Program, small businesses can apply for 100% federally guaranteed loans for an amount up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll expenses for the prior year.

Funds provided in the form of loans will be fully forgiven if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent and/or utilities. Loan monies not eligible for forgiveness will carry a 1% interest rate.

Most small businesses are eligible today. Independent contractors and self-employed individuals may apply starting April 10. This program is first come, first served, meaning it’s critical that Arizona businesses prepare and apply now.

