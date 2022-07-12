Nevada Governor Sisolak to launch Climate Series

Governor Sisolak to launch the Nevada Climate Series 2022 with tour of wildfire site, share resources for homeowners

RENO, NV – On Wednesday, July 13, Governor Steve Sisolak will officially launch the Nevada Climate Series 2022 aimed at bringing awareness to the impact climate change is having on our state and providing resources to Nevadans.

The Governor will tour the site of the Pinehaven Fire in Reno, which destroyed and damaged multiple homes in 2020. The Governor will be joined by Caughlin Elementary School students who were impacted by the wildfire.

Following the tour, the Governor will hold a roundtable with the students who started a student group after the Pinehaven Fire aimed at bringing awareness about the impact of climate change, taking action to combat it and encouraging other students to join them. The student leader of the club spoke to the Nevada State Legislature this year urging state leaders to take action to slow the effects of wildfire season.

Alongside the event, the State will launch a collaborative guide of resources for households to use to prepare for wildfire season.

Media is invited to attend both the tour and roundtable. Please RSVP for more details.