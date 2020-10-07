Nevada Governor Sisolak proclaims October 7 as Energy Efficiency Day

NV (STL.News) Today, Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed October 7, 2020, as Energy Efficiency day in Nevada. Through his recently announced Nevada Climate Initiative, energy efficiency has been identified as a necessary path for reducing our state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Promoting the implementation of energy efficiency measures across the state not only helps meet the states climate goals but also supports jobs and ensures the residents of Nevada have safe, healthy and comfortable homes and workplaces.

“As we look forward to achieving our emission and carbon reduction goals, energy efficiency is critical. It reduces energy demand and has a large role in the ensuring the safety and well-being of each and every Nevadan” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I am aware that many communities, schools, business and local governments have participated in this event in the past and I am honored to lead this state in recognizing the need for energy efficiency.”

All Nevadans can contribute to the state’s sustainability efforts by learning more about what each one of us can do to use energy more efficiently in our daily lives. October 7, 2020 marks the fifth annual energy efficiency day nationwide.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE