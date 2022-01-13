Nevada Governor meets with LVABSE

Governor Sisolak meets with Las Vegas Alliance of Black School Educators to strengthen partnership, discuss education and social issues

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak joined Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert and Nevada Director of Health and Human Services Director Richard Whitley in attending a Las Vegas Alliance of Black Educators meeting virtually.

There, they had the opportunity to hear from LVABSE President Kamilah Bywaters, LVABSE Vice-President Tracey Lewis, National Action Network LV President Robert Bush, and from The Wealthy Place Ministries Bishop Derek Rimson about their ongoing developments and discuss of the state of education in Nevada.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to directly hear from the leadership and members of the Las Vegas Alliance of Black Educators as we discussed their ongoing efforts in serving Nevada’s students, families, and communities,” said Gov. Sisolak. “The State will continue to work alongside educational partners in order to ensure the needs of all our students are met and that they have access to the tools they need to succeed. Our student’s safety and continual education remains our top priority.”

During the meeting, a reflection of the Black experience and voice was central to the conversation as they discussed ways the State and LVABSE can work together to help meet the needs of Black students, families, and communities.

The Las Vegas Alliance of Black School Educators’ mission is to enhance and facilitate the education of students of African descent throughout the nation and world. LVABSE works towards research issues and developing strategies to eliminate health disparities and barriers to quality education for all children and particularly Black children.