Nevada Governor announced appointments during May

Governor Sisolak announces appointments for the month of May

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced 59 appointments made to the State of Nevada boards, commissions, and agencies during the month of May.

The Governor has appointed hundreds of individuals since assuming office, and he encourages anyone who might be interested in serving Nevada and their community to review opportunities posted on the Governor’s WEBSITE, which is updated on an ongoing basis.

The Governor’s appointments from May are below:

Appointee: Appointed to: William Theodore Hartwell Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling Jeremy Fisher Board of Athletic Trainers Summer Stephens Board of Education Malia Poblete Board of Education Sara Pelton Board of Examiners for Marriage and Family Therapists and Clinical Professional Counselors Steven Nicholas Board of Examiners for Marriage and Family Therapists and Clinical Professional Counselors Sheldon Jacobs Board of Examiners for Marriage and Family Therapists and Clinical Professional Counselors Soseh Esmaeili Board of Psychological Examiners Brian Northam Board of Registered Environmental Health Specialists James O’Dea Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Stacy Hosking Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners David McNinch Board of Wildlife Commissioners Meredith Becker Freeman Commission on Professional Standards in Education Andre Ponder Commission on Professional Standards in Education Jacob Tibbitts Conservation Commission Margaret Orr Conservation Commission Kelly Cantrelle Council on Food Security Kyle Devine Council on Food Security Brittany Price Council on Food Security Kelli Kelly Council on Food Security Marie Baxter Council on Food Security Thomas Roberts Council on Food Security Tiffany Alston Early Childhood Advisory Council Brittany Toth Early Intervention Interagency Coordinating Council Tracy Brown-May Early Intervention Interagency Coordinating Council Linda Rosenthal Economic Forum Michael Crome Economic Forum Vincent Zahn Economic Forum Marvin Leavitt Economic Forum Jennifer Lewis Economic Forum Lisa Levine Equal Rights Commission Rosa Solis-Rainey Gaming Commission Lloyd Scott Black Governor’s Workforce Development Board Michael Bolognini Governor’s Workforce Development Board Sherri Mantanona Governor’s Workforce Development Board Brittany Brown Governor’s Workforce Development Board Cecil Fielder Governor’s Workforce Development Board Lori Calderon-Flahive Governor’s Workforce Development Board Kevin Landry Governor’s Workforce Development Board Robert Benner Governor’s Workforce Development Board Evelyn Thompson-Hilbert Governor’s Workforce Development Board Leslie Mujica Governor’s Workforce Development Board Thomas White Governor’s Workforce Development Board Maggie Bukowski Historical Records Advisory Board Mary Gibson Historical Records Advisory Board Su Kim Chung Historical Records Advisory Board Sandra Ruybalid Information Technology Advisory Board Jeramie Brown Information Technology Advisory Board Wilde Brough Land Use Planning Advisory Council Laurie Thom Mining Oversight and Accountability Commission Ralston Pedersen Mining Oversight and Accountability Commission Lynn Wetzel Nevada Volunteers Mary Herzik Nevada Volunteers Dallas Harris Regional Transmission Coordination Task Force Pete Goicoechea Regional Transmission Coordination Task Force Daniele Monroe-Moreno Regional Transmission Coordination Task Force Kevin Osten-Garner Southern Regional Behavioral Health Policy Board Patricia Unruh Statewide Independent Living Council Juanita Ortiz Teachers and Leaders’ Council

