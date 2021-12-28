Nevada – delayed opening of offices in Carson City & Reno

State of Nevada announces delayed opening of state government offices in northern Nevada due to inclement weather

LAS VEGAS, NV (STL.News) The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Nevada State Police are reporting potentially dangerous road conditions in Washoe Valley.

As such, Governor Sisolak has ordered two-hour delay for all state government offices (other than essential public safety and corrections personnel) in Carson City and Reno for this morning. State government offices in these areas to open at 10 a.m. today, Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

The governor, along with NDOT and the State Police, will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions. The safety and well-being of the state’s employees are of the utmost concern.