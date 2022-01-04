Nevada announces delayed opening of government offices

State of Nevada announces delayed opening of state government offices in northern Nevada due to inclement weather

LAS VEGAS, NV (STL.News) The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Nevada State Police are reporting potentially dangerous road conditions in Washoe Valley, including blowing snow and ice. Additionally, two overturned semi-trucks are blocking some lanes in both directions with high winds hampering efforts to remove the trucks.

As such, Governor Sisolak has ordered two-hour delay for all state government offices (other than essential public safety and corrections personnel) in Carson City and Reno for this morning. State government offices in these areas to open at 10 a.m. today, Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

The governor, along with NDOT and the State Police, will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions. The safety and well-being of the state’s employees are of the utmost concern.