Nevada – 300 applications For Community Recovery Grant

More than 300 applications seek funding through Community Recovery Grant opportunity

LAS VEGAS, NV (STL.News) Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that 337 organizations responded with more than $445 million in funding requests to the “Community Recovery Grant” program launched last month aimed at non-profits. This grant program, funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, is aimed at utilizing existing non-profits in the State to provide direct and immediate community services.

Applications will be reviewed and evaluated in the coming weeks and the State expects to bring forward an initial set of applications for approval to the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee in February.

Not all the applicants will meet the requirement put forth by the U.S. Treasury and the State will also ensure that projects funded by local or other entities do not receive duplicative funding. Additionally, the State will work to ensure that eligible non-profits are connected to direct funding resources where applicable.

“The response to this program has been overwhelming and I want to thank all our non-profits who put together thoughtful applications during the holiday period,” Governor Sisolak said. “We put out a call for $30 million and from what we are seeing, the expertise provided by Nevada’s non-profits is in great demand.”

“As we continue to come back stronger from this pandemic, I am encouraged to see so many Nevada non-profits apply to the Community Recovery Grant Program,” said Senator Chris Brooks, chair of the Interim Finance Committee. He continued, “Thanks to the Biden Administration and the American Rescue Plan, Nevada is able to provide local non-profits with $30 million to combat disparities and improve the lives of families who are experiencing hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The response from our non-profits for these grants demonstrates these organizations will help our communities come back stronger than ever,” said Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, vice chair of the Interim Finance Committee. “Nevadans always come through to help their neighbors in need.”

Applicants were urged to develop proposals that will help Nevada’s most vulnerable communities. Funds are not eligible to be used to support operations or infrastructure needs for non-profits but are aimed at helping increase the services the non-profit provides to the community. Priority will be given to projects that provide access to the resources necessary to relieve hardships experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Projects that meet the following criteria were encouraged: