Nebraska Governor Thanks NEANG for Service in Qatar

Gov. Ricketts Thanks Nebraska Air National Guard for Military Service in Qatar

Al Udeid Air Base, QATAR – Governor Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraska Air National Guard (NEANG) Airmen for their service while visiting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Currently, there are 102 NEANG Airmen deployed to the Middle East with U.S. Central Command, with the majority stationed in Qatar. Airmen at Al Udeid Air Base are attached to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron and the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. While touring the base, Gov. Ricketts spoke with NEANG Airmen performing critical aircraft maintenance and operations work and thanked them for their sacrifices to support military missions in the Middle East.

Twenty years ago, troops at the U.S. military installation in Qatar were housed in tents. Major enhancements to the living quarters and food service at Al Udeid Air Base have greatly improved quality of life for members of the U.S. armed forces stationed there. Gov. Ricketts toured the new dormitories on base, and he spoke with NEANG Airmen who reported being well taken care of during their deployment.

The government of Qatar has pledged to invest more than $8 billion to help make upgrades to Al Udeid Air Base. This level of commitment demonstrates the strong partnership between the United States and Qatar.

Prior to his trip to Qatar, Gov. Ricketts visited Kuwait to thank Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers as two detachments of the 1057th Military Police Company changed command at Camp Arifjan.