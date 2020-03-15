Nebraska Governor Ricketts Issues Emergency Declaration for COVID-19

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) As Nebraska continues to take proactive steps to address COVID-19, Governor Pete Ricketts has signed an emergency declaration, so regulatory provisions of state law can be suspended to aid the state’s response. This has also allowed him to issue an Executive Order waiving certain hauling requirements for truckers delivering food and supplies, such as food products to grocery stores.

“I am declaring a State of Emergency in Nebraska as we continue to work to be the best prepared state in the nation for COVID-19,” said Governor Ricketts. “All across the state, individuals, businesses, employers, and churches are stepping up to make plans to mitigate the impact of the virus. There is a role for each one of us in this as we work together to keep people healthy.”

The State of Emergency will help the State bring together the resources it needs to combat COVID-19. It does not mean the State is closing schools or banning mass public gatherings at this time.

Additionally, Governor Ricketts signed an Executive Order waiving certain hauling requirements.

Visit STL.News’ Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Information Center