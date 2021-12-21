Nebraska Governor Appoints Tanya Roberts-Connick

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Tanya Roberts-Connick as County Court Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Tanya Roberts-Connick of North Platte as County Court Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District. The Eleventh District consists of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties.

Roberts-Connick, 47, has worked in the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office since 2000. She served as Deputy County Attorney from 2000 to 2012, with experience in both the child support enforcement division and the criminal division. She has been Lincoln County’s Chief Deputy County Attorney since April 1, 2012. In this capacity, she has represented the State of Nebraska in criminal, juvenile, and Mental Health Board proceedings as well as having responsibility to supervise and train staff. Prior to her time with the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office, Roberts-Connick worked for the Nebraska State Patrol as a law clerk from 1998 to 2000.

Roberts-Connick holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law. She is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska County Attorneys Association.

Since 2017, Roberts-Connick has served on the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force as Lead for the West Region, composed of 27 counties in Western Nebraska. She’s also been a member of Lincoln County’s Coordinated Response Team for Domestic Violence, its Sexual Assault Response Team, and its Human Trafficking Task Force.

Roberts-Connick is being appointed to the Eleventh Judicial District to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Kent Turnbull.