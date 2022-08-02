NC Lottery – Zavala Won $25,000 a year for life

Raleigh man celebrates $25,000 a year for life prize

Jami Sasso-Zavala of Raleigh bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing.

Sasso-Zavala bought his lucky ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year each year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $276,942.

Sasso-Zavala won his prize by matching all five white balls. The odds of winning the $25,000 a year for life prize are 1 in 1,813,028.

Lucky for Life is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Lucky for Life tickets are $2 and drawings are held every night.