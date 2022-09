Gaston County man wins $2 million on scratch-off

(STL.News) Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize.

Lingford bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Choco Mart on U.S. 17 South in Chocowinity.

Lingford arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.

