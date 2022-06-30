NC Lottery – Vann Ray collects $953,275 Cash 5 jackpot

Orange County man collects $953,275 Cash 5 jackpot

Vann Ray of Efland took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $953,275 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing.

Ray bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Efland M-Mart on Mount Willing Road in Efland. He arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $676,921.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Thursday’s jackpot is $110,000.