NC Lottery – Ronald Atteberry bags $1 million lottery prize

Rowan County man bags $1 million lottery prize

Ronald Atteberry of Spencer tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Atteberry bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Murphy Express on Freeland Drive in Salisbury.

When Atteberry arrived at NC Lottery headquarters, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $425,012.

The 50X The Cash game debuted in February with eight top prizes of $1 million. Five $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.