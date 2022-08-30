NC Lottery – Rolf Ozamiz collects $322,865 jackpot

Winston-Salem man collects $322,865 Cash 5 jackpot

(STL.News) Rolf Ozamiz of Winston-Salem took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing.

Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires.

Ozamiz bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. He arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $229,267.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Tuesday’s jackpot is $146,000.

