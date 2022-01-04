NC Lottery – Rhonda Potter wins $200,000

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Rhonda Potter of Bayboro said she feels very blessed after her $10 Bigger Spin scratch-off turned into a $200,000 win.

Potter said she was sitting at the table in her house scratching her ticket when she slowly started to realize what happened.

“I saw zero, zero, zero and I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God, oh my God,’” Potter said. “My son asked me what was wrong and I said, ‘Baby, I just won $200,000.’”

Potter, a 56-year-old grandmother of four, said she has been working two jobs for years and that this win will finally allow her to pay off her house and her car, and put the rest toward her retirement.

“I’m just very blessed,” Potter said. “I really needed this.”

Potter bought her ticket from the Food Lion on N.C. 55 in Alliance. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Monday to claim her winnings and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $142,023.

The Bigger Spin game launched in September with five top prizes that allow you a chance to spin a giant prize wheel at a live event for a prize ranging from $400,000 to $2 million. The game also has five $200,000 prizes that can be won instantly. Two Bigger Spin event prizes and two $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.