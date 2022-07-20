NC Lottery – Randy Boggs Wins $100,000

Buncombe County man said $100,000 win “didn’t seem real”

Randy Boggs of Alexander said he couldn’t believe his luck after his $30 scratch-off resulted in a $100,000 win.

“It really didn’t seem real,” Boggs said. “I was kind of in denial for a couple days about it.”

Boggs, a retired paramedic, bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Citistop on Weaverville Highway in Asheville. Boggs said his wife couldn’t believe that he won either.

“She just kept looking at it,” Boggs said, “but she finally came around.”

He collected his prize Tuesday at NC Lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.

Boggs said he wants to use his winnings to pay off some bills, pay off his car, and put the rest in the bank for savings.

“With us both on retirement this is going to help out a whole lot,” Boggs said.